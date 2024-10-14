The Penguin: What Does Cent’Anni Mean?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 4, “Cent’Anni.”

The Penguin‘s fourth installment sees Sofia Falcone drop the Italian phrase “Cent’Anni” during a key scene. So what does Cent’Anni mean, and why does Sofia say it in The Penguin Episode 4?

What Does Cent’Anni Mean in Penguin Episode 4?

“Cent’Anni” shows up relatively late in The Penguin Episode 4, which is itself named after the phrase. As the Falcone crime family’s higher-ups meet for dinner in the late Carmine Falcone‘s mansion, Sofia Falcone arrives and promptly takes control of proceedings. Cutting off her Uncle Luca mid-speech, the ex-Arkham State Hospital inmate delivers a withering takedown of all present for their part in having her wrongfully committed to the facility. She then wraps up by declaring her intention to leave Gotham and raises a toast. “To new beginnings,” Sofia says. “Cent’Anni.”

It’s a suitably dramatic scene – but what does the “Cent’Anni” bit mean? A combination of the words “cento” (“one hundred”) and anni (“years”), Cent’Anni is basically a way of wishing someone a long life. It’s a traditional Italian expression of goodwill, commonly used for toasts. So, when Sofia uses the phrase here, she’s burying the hatchet with the Falcone crime family members partly to blame for framing her as the Hangman killer.

Or that’s what she wants them to think, at least. The Penguin Episode 4’s closing scene reveals that Sofia’s claims of moving on with her life are all a ruse. While the Falcone crime family sleep, she exposes them all – with the exception of Johnny Viti, and Sofia’s second cousin, Gia – to a lethal dose of gas. Gia earns a reprieve due to being a child, whereas Johnny is still alive because he’s seemingly part of whatever Sofia has planned next for the Falcones’ underworld operations.

How long will Sofia keep Johnny around? It’s too early to say at this stage – but bank on the Falcone family’s underboss lasting much shorter than 100 days!

The Penguin is currently streaming on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

