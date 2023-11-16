The Sims 4’s Sequel May Have Multiplayer

The sequel to The Sims 4 may just have multiplayer when it comes around.

In an interview with the Radio Times, developer Lyndsay Pearson talked about Project Rene, which is also called The Sims 5 by fans. The vice president of franchise creative on the game, Pearson seems extremely into the idea of having multiplayer when the life sim returns.

“We definitely want to introduce multiplayer,” Pearson told Radio Times’ One More Life gaming podcast. “And not multiplayer in the big, scary ‘jump in a world full of strangers’ kind of way. But literally, how do you and your friends want to do some play together?”

Pearson didn’t provide many other details on it. Instead, she noted that multiplayer could look a lot of different ways when it comes to The Sims. “So, what does that mean if you and I do that together,” Pearson added. “And how do we figure out how to make a little bit of that chaos, a little bit of that fun and a little bit of that positivity all come together in a way that feels Sims-y?”

The Sims originally launched in 2000 and is one of the best-selling video game series ever. In The Sims, players create characters and essentially have them live out little digital lives. While The Sims 4 gets regular updates, the game released in 2014. Project Rene is said to be something that will exist alongside The Sims 4 rather than replacing it outright.

I’m actually really intrigued by the idea of a multiplayer version of The Sims. I never played The Sims Online when it launched in 2002, but I genuinely like the idea of just sitting on the couch and having a cozy night with my partner in which we convince small avatars of us to do their dishes while they’re actively neglecting their own. That just seems neat to me.