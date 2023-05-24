Wheel of Time Turns to Season 2 with Release Date Announcement and New Images

The Wheel of Time turns, and a second season comes to pass, leaving a release date that may become legend. In other words, Amazon has announced that the second season of its well-received high-fantasy series (no, not that one) has landed a start date. The Wheel of Time season 2 is officially set to drop with a release date of September 1, 2023 as the story of Rand al’Thor / The Dragon Reborn and his fellow travelers continues, leading towards the Last Battle.

The great hunt begins September 1. #TheWheelOfTime pic.twitter.com/b3eMLfM6cl — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) May 24, 2023

The first season of the show was generally well-received, though it felt a bit budget at times and also kind of like a placeholder while Amazon was making The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but a second season was greenlit pretty quickly and the show definitely has a following. Based on the popular book series by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time season 2 looks to bring our scattered heroes up against some new enemies and some from the distant past (or is it the future?), with Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) now powerless to help. The cast features Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoë Robins), Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), and Mat Cauthon (now played by Dónal Finn). Also starring are Ceara Coveney as Lady Elayne Trakand, Ayoola Smart, Natasha O’Keeffe, Gregg Chilingirian, Meera Syal, Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy, and Rima Te Wiata.

The new images below don’t tell us all that much other than there are definitely new costumes for everyone and that the look of the show hasn’t gone through any drastic redesigns. Maybe that will come with the third season, which was already announced by Amazon way back when it gave its first tease of this season at San Diego Comic-Con last year. That’s just a reminder that it’s been a good long while since the first season premiered in November of 2021. In the age of streaming, waiting nearly two years for a second season is practically unheard of. More proof that the Wheel of Time turns very slowly.