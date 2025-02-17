The White Lotus Season 3 “Tantric” Meaning Explained

The third season of The White Lotus is all about finding the balance between pleasure and restraint. It revolves around the theme of spirituality, so it’s only natural that these things would come up as topics of conversation among the cast. If you’re wondering what “tantric” means in the context of The White Lotus, here’s what you need to know.

What Does “Tantric” Mean in The White Lotus?

In the first episode of The White Lotus Season 3, during the dinner scene with Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Rick (Walton Goggins), she comments that Rick looks very strung out and asks if doing tantric later that night would help them relax.

In the context of the show, it’s highly likely that Chelsea is asking if they should engage in tantric sex. It’s easy to conflate this with regular intercourse, but the goal of tantric sex is to emphasize spiritual intimacy and connection during intercourse. It’s derived from tantra, which is an Indian tradition that focuses on the idea of weaving together and becoming one.

Tantra practices usually involve meditation, yoga, and other spiritual practices that are meant to help you become more connected and mindful of your own self. It can also be done with others, and this can strengthen the connection between two people. Theoretically, tantra is meant to help with achieving spiritual liberation and bonding, and tantric sex is an extension of those ideals.

Given that Chelsea has proven to be a rather spiritual person during the show’s first episode, it’s likely that she was suggesting that she and Rick engage in tantric sex to help him relax in the process of bonding with him.

