Image Source: HBO
Category:
News
Movies & TV

The White Lotus Is Officially Getting a Season 4

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Jan 22, 2025 06:23 pm

We haven’t even seen Season 3 yet, and Mike White’s popular anthology series has already been greenlit for a fourth season! The White Lotus Season 4 has just been renewed for a Season 4 over at HBO, as reported by Variety.

According to the report, filming should start in 2026, and we’ll likely see the season release sometime in early 2027. At this point, details are very scarce, which is to be expected. We don’t know where Season 4 will take us next, or if there will be any returning cast members. Though, between you and me, Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya was really the only one I wanted to see return, and if that’s out of the question, then I don’t need anymore returnees.

We know that series creator Mike White had already started pitching ideas for Season 4 back in November. Given the popularity of the series, it’s not surprising to see it get renewed.

In the meantime, The White Lotus Season 3 is set to premiere on Max in February. This time around, the series takes us to Thailand and features quite a star-studded cast as well, including an acting debut from BLACKPINK’s Lisa, which should be interesting to see.

The White Lotus is now streaming exclusively on Max.

The White Lotus
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
