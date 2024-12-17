The White Lotus Season 3 Trailer Deals With the Dangers of Hedonism

The White Lotus is arguably one of the best new series we’ve seen on Max in recent years, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Season 3 is set to be released in February, and we’ve just gotten a new teaser trailer for the show.

You can check it out for yourself down below:

The trailer is short, but it opens with none other than Blackpink’s Lisa, who stars as one of the hotel staff at the White Lotus resort. We still don’t know all that much about her character, but considering that Lisa’s literally one of the world’s biggest pop stars right now (I mean, she popularized the hideous Labubu dolls all on her own), I’d be very surprised if there wasn’t more to her character than meets the eye.

We also see the return of Belinda, who was one of the key supporting characters from Season 1. It looks like she’s still looking to dive into the spa and wellness industry, so it’ll be interesting to see how she develops from here.

Most notably, however, the idea of pursuing pleasure seems to be the throughline of this trailer. A Thai monk notes that most people run from pain in the pursuit of pleasure, but there’s a fine line to tread there as well, as seeking out too much pleasure could result in senseless depravity. The first two seasons explored class divide and sexual dynamics, and we’re certainly excited to see what sort of themes get discussed in this third season.

The White Lotus Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Max, and Season 3 is set to be released on Feb. 16, 2025.

