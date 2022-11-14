The Witcher as a series is definitely part of the collective unconscious. It has an ongoing Netflix series. New titles in the franchise are being developed. And its legacy is being preserved with such things as a remake of the first game. Speaking of older titles, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt finally has a release date for its free next-gen (which at this point is actually current-gen) update patch, launching on December 14, 2022.

Don’t take my word for it. Here’s the official announcement via Twitter:

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14th, free for everyone who already owns the game. For more details and gameplay reveal, tune in to REDstreams next week on https://t.co/IpFERTohi9. pic.twitter.com/fg3yfGeNih — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 14, 2022

Anyone who owns the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC can upgrade at no extra charge. Naturally, the PC version can be automatic, while console gamers need a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X | S to experience the benefits. More details and gameplay will be shown off next week on Twitch.

Expect visual, performance, and technical enhancements, as well as faster loading times and hopefully 60 FPS. My PS4 copy of The Witcher 3 has been collecting dust, so I’m using this next-gen upgrade release date to justify the long wait. I am definitely going to pop it in next month to check out the benefits.

For those gamers who prefer physical copies of this enhanced edition on their current-gen hardware, CD Projekt Red has confirmed it will release “at a later date.” My guess is sometime in 2023.