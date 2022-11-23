CD Projekt Red has finally revealed the full trailer for the free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which launches for PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox Series X | S on December 14. It came as part of a special walkthrough stream hosted by CDPR earlier today. Highlights of the update include 4K textures and models, ray-tracing features, a 60 FPS mode, cloud saves, and a photo mode. Nearly all of these additions, including bonus content from Netflix’s The Witcher, are showcased in glorious fashion in the brief looks at gameplay shown during the stream.

Among other new features and additions for next-gen, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt players will be able to adjust the camera to be closer to Geralt for a more claustrophobic feeling. Another gameplay tweak is quick cast, which will allow players to quickly use different spells with the face buttons instead of scrolling through the magic menu wheel. These features and more accompany better-looking grass and foliage, environmental improvements, better textures, quest fixes, and other changes across all versions of the game.

Console players watching the next-gen update trailer will notice that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt obviously looks much better on PS5 and Xbox Series X than it did on the last-gen versions of those consoles. PS5 specifically will benefit from haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support with the DualSense controller. Meanwhile, PC players will be able to take unrestricted advantage of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s next-gen update offerings. Provided your hardware is powerful enough, you can tinker with the new Ultra+ graphics settings, which include options for background characters, level of detail, and more.

There are too many improvements coming in the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to count, but until it finally arrives next month, you can check out its trailer below.