The Witcher Season 3 Trailer Features the Wild Hunt & Two-Part Release Date

The teaser trailer for The Witcher season 3 has arrived, giving fans a first glimpse at Henry Cavill’s final return as Geralt. It’s a tense video that doesn’t reveal much but offers a sneak peek at the long-awaited introduction of the Wild Hunt. It’s always a joy to hear Cavill’s gravelly vocals as he utters, “Now, for the first time I understand real fear.” Netflix will release The Witcher season 3 in two volumes, with Volume 1 receiving a release date of June 29, 2023 and Volume 2 coming a full month later on July 27.

See Ciri, Yennefer, and Geralt all come back for more nail-biting fantasy action in the teaser trailer for The Witcher season 3 below.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Netflix announced late last year that The Witcher season 3 will be Cavill’s last as the monster-hunting Witcher hero. Geralt isn’t going anywhere, though, as his character has been recast with Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth taking over the role. The reasoning behind Cavill’s departure is still a little murky, with many speculating that creative differences led to his exit. The actor seemingly harbors no bad blood for his replacement, though, as indicated by a statement he shared last year.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said at the time. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

As if The Witcher season 3 wasn’t already poised to be the show’s most dramatic yet upon its release date, Cavill’s leave is sure to add even more weight. We’ll see the actor’s final moments with the character this summer, so stay tuned for any updates and trailers until then.