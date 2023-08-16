TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock out August 31

Last month, we received some gameplay details on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC. In addition to the new playable character, Usagi Yojimbo, over 100 combat challenges will be added to the base game in the form of Survival Mode. Now, publisher Dotemu has announced a release date for the Dimension Shellshock DLC: August 31. Not only that, the ninja Karai will be joining the cast of playable characters, bringing the total to nine!

Here is the official trailer:

Oh man, she has a metal chain, ninjutsu, and an Izuna Drop? I think I found a new main character. And while it is true she is a member of the Foot Clan, she is known to help the turtles out every once in a while. Uneasy alliances are the best kind, after all.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock DLC will launch on August 31 for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The update will cost a measly $7.99. It will include the two new playable characters Usagi and Karai, the Survival Mode, and new color palettes. A decent chunk of content for that price point, not going to lie.