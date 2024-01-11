Tomb Raider Dev Is Holding an AMA Where Questions About Tomb Raider Aren’t Allowed

We don’t talk about Lara, no, no, no! At least, that’s the message from Crystal Dynamics over their upcoming AMA. The developer has made it clear that they will not be answering questions on the topic of the Tomb Raider franchise.

Crystal Dynamics, the developer responsible for the last six main games in the series, is holding an “Ask Me Anything” on the official Tomb Raider Discord server, taking place this Friday, January 12th. However, the “anything” doesn’t include topics relating to the Tomb Raider series, reboots, or current projects.

“The AMA will not be fielding questions on the #TombRaider franchise,” the tweet reads. There is a new Tomb Raider game, and the discord teases a social media reveal a little further down the line. Still, you can ask them about other things, right? Like, maybe, when we’re getting a Pandemonium 3? Or how they feel about Embracer, their parent company, buying and then shutting down so many studios?

Related: Former CoD Developer Says Bobby Kotick Made Games Worse

Those questions may also be off-limits because, according to the Discord notice, the purpose of it is for people to “Get to know your Tomb Raider Community & Social Team in our Discord AMA.” That’s fair enough, and community teams do an important and sometimes stressful job.

But calling it an AMA? Crystal Dynamics may be a little unclear on what that last A actually stands for. Still, if you can avoid bringing up grave-robbing, treasure-hunting, or the pistol-assisted slaughter of endangered animals, you can join the official Discord here. The Ask Me Some Things takes place on January 12th at 10 AM PT/7 PM CET.

If you’re interested in Tomb Raider content that you can actually talk about, here’s the first look at Netflix’s anime, which is set to release this year.