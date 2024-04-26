A created character in Top Spin 2K25 before entering the final round of a tournament
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Top Spin 2K25: How To Earn & Redeem Twitch Drops

Be sure to set an hour or so off to the side.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 01:41 am

Looking to get some new cosmetics for your MyPlayer in Top Spin 2K25? Then put down the controller and tune into Twitch, especially with all these free rewards being offered to players and fans.

Recommended Videos

How To Earn Twitch Drops for Top Spin 2K25

Tweet by @topspin2k on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

If want to earn exclusive swag for Top Spin 2K25, you’ll first need to link your Twitch and 2K accounts. You can do that by visiting this page. Once you have linked your accounts, it’s time to tune into Twitch Channels with Drops on. As of the time of this writing, there are three exclusive rewards you can get by watching:

  • 15 Minutes Watched – Women’s Legionnaire Hat & Men’s Adidas Polo
  • 30 Minutes Watched – x5 100% XP Boosts for MyCareer
  • 1 Hour Watched – Head Radical MP Racket

As you watch, keep an eye on your notifications. You’ll receive information regarding your drops from here, and once you’ve watched a full hour of gameplay either in one sitting or between multiple streams, you can claim these rewards directly from Twitch. They’ll be imported into your game within 24 hours.

How Long Are Twitch Drops Enabled for in Top Spin 2K25?

A graphic showcasing Twitch Drops for Top Spin 2K25
Image by 2K Games/Hangar 13

If you’re hoping to earn these exclusive items, you’ll need to turn into a stream between April 25, 2024, at 10:00am PDT & April 30, 2024, at 11:59 PDT. Once you’ve watched the required amount of time, you should be able to claim these rewards on your account. You’ll only have 24 hours to claim these rewards from Twitch once you have earned them, so be sure to get them as soon as possible.

You can redeem these rewards on all platforms, so you don’t need to fret if you’re playing on a particular system. Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players can receive the rewards shown above.

Top Spin 2K25 launches on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

Post Tag:
Top Spin 2K25
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Manor Lords Farming Guide: All Crops & How to Farm
Manor Lords Wheat Fields
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Manor Lords Farming Guide: All Crops & How to Farm
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords
What Field in Manors Lord Growing new crops
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What to Build First In Manor Lords
Farm House In Manor Lord In The Evening
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What to Build First In Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Manor Lords Farming Guide: All Crops & How to Farm
Manor Lords Wheat Fields
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Manor Lords Farming Guide: All Crops & How to Farm
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords
What Field in Manors Lord Growing new crops
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Farm Wheat in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What to Build First In Manor Lords
Farm House In Manor Lord In The Evening
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What to Build First In Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.