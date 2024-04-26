Top Spin 2K25: How To Earn & Redeem Twitch Drops

Looking to get some new cosmetics for your MyPlayer in Top Spin 2K25? Then put down the controller and tune into Twitch, especially with all these free rewards being offered to players and fans.

How To Earn Twitch Drops for Top Spin 2K25

Twitch Drops are here for TopSpin 2K25! Watch drop enabled streams to earn in-game rewards! Make sure your Twitch and 2K accounts are linked



Watch: https://t.co/5YgMv6Eulv

Learn more: https://t.co/ldgG0iD86a pic.twitter.com/x3vN1BUOWj — #TopSpin2K25 (@topspin2k) April 25, 2024 Tweet by @topspin2k on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

If want to earn exclusive swag for Top Spin 2K25, you’ll first need to link your Twitch and 2K accounts. You can do that by visiting this page. Once you have linked your accounts, it’s time to tune into Twitch Channels with Drops on. As of the time of this writing, there are three exclusive rewards you can get by watching:

15 Minutes Watched – Women’s Legionnaire Hat & Men’s Adidas Polo

30 Minutes Watched – x5 100% XP Boosts for MyCareer

1 Hour Watched – Head Radical MP Racket

As you watch, keep an eye on your notifications. You’ll receive information regarding your drops from here, and once you’ve watched a full hour of gameplay either in one sitting or between multiple streams, you can claim these rewards directly from Twitch. They’ll be imported into your game within 24 hours.

How Long Are Twitch Drops Enabled for in Top Spin 2K25?

Image by 2K Games/Hangar 13

If you’re hoping to earn these exclusive items, you’ll need to turn into a stream between April 25, 2024, at 10:00am PDT & April 30, 2024, at 11:59 PDT. Once you’ve watched the required amount of time, you should be able to claim these rewards on your account. You’ll only have 24 hours to claim these rewards from Twitch once you have earned them, so be sure to get them as soon as possible.

You can redeem these rewards on all platforms, so you don’t need to fret if you’re playing on a particular system. Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players can receive the rewards shown above.

Top Spin 2K25 launches on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

