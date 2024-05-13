Tougen Anki Anime Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

An anime adaptation of Yura Urushibara’s Tougen Anki is officially on the way, so we’re breaking down what you need to know about the release window, cast, plot, and more.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Release Window for Tougen Anki?

As revealed by the official teaser trailer for the show, which you can watch below, Tougen Anki will hit TV in 2025, with the subtitle Legend of the Cursed Blood. No more specific release date has been announced as of this article’s latest update, but you can bet that we’re going to add that in once we know for sure.

Who Are the Voice Actors for Tougen Anki?

So far, only three cast members for Tougen Anki have been announced. Kazuki Ura will play Shiki Ichinose. You’ll likely recognize him as the voice of Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock or Kyosuke Aiba in Futsal Boys. He’ll be joined by Hiroshi Kamiya, who voiced Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, and Koutaro Nishiyama, who voiced Atsushi Kinugawa in Cute High Earth Defense Club Love, as Naito Mudano and Jin Kougasaki, respectively.

What Is Tougen Anki About?

A dark fantasy manga, Tougen Anki is set in a world in which humanity is made up of the descendants of the Oni or Momotaro, a hero from Japanese folklore. Over time, they’ve found themselves split into two factions: Momotaro Agency and Oni Agency.

Ichinose, who is of Oni heritage, ends up getting attacked by descendants of Momotaro, kicking off a bloody and dark story.

Originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Champion, Yen Press will start releasing an English version of Tougen Anki on September 17. At this time, it’s not confirmed when, or if, an English dub of Tougen Anki is in the works. Still, if the series proves big enough, you can bet one will come out sooner rather than later.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more