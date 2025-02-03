Treasure Lands Codes (February 2025)

Updated February 3, 2025
We added new codes!
Everybody wants to get their hands on precious treasure. You might be the lucky one to reach it before everyone else. Trust me, it’s a race, so you’ll need to glide quickly, but don’t worry because these Treasure Lands are filled with loot everywhere.
All Treasure Lands Codes List
Active Treasure Lands Codes
- WEREBACK: Use for x1K Cash
- 1KACTIVE: Use for x1K Cash
- LASTSHUTDOWN: Use for x1K Cash
Expired Treasure Lands Codes
- RELEASE
How to Redeem Codes in Treasure Lands
You’ll have to complete the following steps to activate the Treasure Lands codes:
- Run Treasure Lands in Roblox.
- Press the cogwheel button and select the Codes tab.
- Enter a code into the text field.
- Hit Redeem to obtain prizes.
How to Get More Treasure Lands Codes
You can be like us and spend your days hopping between the X account (@methodmenRBLX), Method Men Studios Discord, and the Method Men Studios Roblox group. Alternatively, you can make things easier for yourself and bookmark our list because all the Treasure Lands codes are right here.
Why Are My Treasure Lands Codes Not Working?
If the Treasure Lands codes aren’t working for you, then you should stop typing with your keyboard and start copying/pasting codes. Trust me, it will make your life easier because no one wants to deal with typos. There’s also a possibility that the codes are expired, so if you tried everything and got nothing in return, then your last option is to contact us.
What is Treasure Lands?
In Treasure Lands, you glide across islands and explore them for treasure. While you’re out adventuring, your tower will dig for materials of different rarity, which you can sell for cash. You can complete various quests and buy more gadgets to obtain rarer loot for sale.
Published: Feb 3, 2025 04:18 am