Treasure Lands Codes (February 2025)

Everybody wants to get their hands on precious treasure. You might be the lucky one to reach it before everyone else. Trust me, it’s a race, so you’ll need to glide quickly, but don’t worry because these Treasure Lands are filled with loot everywhere.

Speaking of loot, you can get free cash with Treasure Lands codes. Money is necessary in this game because you need good gadgets to dig out the best materials. If you want to seek more treasure, then you should build the best boat with the help of our Build a Boat for Treasure Codes and sail.

All Treasure Lands Codes List

Active Treasure Lands Codes

WEREBACK : Use for x1K Cash

: Use for x1K Cash 1KACTIVE : Use for x1K Cash

: Use for x1K Cash LASTSHUTDOWN: Use for x1K Cash

Expired Treasure Lands Codes

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Treasure Lands

You’ll have to complete the following steps to activate the Treasure Lands codes:

Run Treasure Lands in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button and select the Codes tab. Enter a code into the text field. Hit Redeem to obtain prizes.

How to Get More Treasure Lands Codes

You can be like us and spend your days hopping between the X account (@methodmenRBLX), Method Men Studios Discord, and the Method Men Studios Roblox group. Alternatively, you can make things easier for yourself and bookmark our list because all the Treasure Lands codes are right here.

Why Are My Treasure Lands Codes Not Working?

If the Treasure Lands codes aren’t working for you, then you should stop typing with your keyboard and start copying/pasting codes. Trust me, it will make your life easier because no one wants to deal with typos. There’s also a possibility that the codes are expired, so if you tried everything and got nothing in return, then your last option is to contact us.

What is Treasure Lands?

In Treasure Lands, you glide across islands and explore them for treasure. While you’re out adventuring, your tower will dig for materials of different rarity, which you can sell for cash. You can complete various quests and buy more gadgets to obtain rarer loot for sale.

