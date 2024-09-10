Treyarch Assures Black Ops 6 Maps Aren’t All ‘Small’

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta has come and gone. Community sentiment is mixed. But the beta has raised one common complaint: Black Ops 6 multiplayer maps are just too small. Thankfully, Treyarch has addressed this concern.

Black Ops 6 Beta Felt Like “Small Map Moshpit”

Since the integration of Warzone into the Call of Duty franchise, it seems as though the series has focused more and more on small maps. Playlists featuring maps like Shipment have become exceedingly popular, as players want to get into action fast to grind weapons to unlock their attachments and camos.

For some players, this has led to fatigue. Due to how much more time-consuming it is to grind outside of playlists like Shipment 24/7 or Small Map Moshpit, many players are begrudgingly spending most of their time in these playlists.

Fans were hoping to get more map variety in Black Ops 6 and its beta. However, many were left disappointed by the size (or lack thereof) of the maps on offer across the game’s two beta weekends. Thankfully, Treyarch has assured fans that the maps on offer in the Black Ops 6 beta are among its smallest.

Black Ops 6 Will Feature Mostly Medium-Size Maps

While it seems Treyarch may have focused on close quarters maps to gather more data on the game before launch, the full release is said to feature maps mostly comparable to Summit and Raid from Black Ops and Black Ops 2, respectively.

To further put these concerns to rest, Treyarch shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed the map size for every map coming to launch for Black Ops 6 Multiplayer. The list goes as follows:

For those curious about our map size variety at launch: the majority of #BlackOps6's Core 6v6 maps are medium-sized, similar in size to Raid or Summit.



There are 16 Multiplayer maps at launch, which we've broken down by size below:



▪️ Vault – Medium

▪️ Protocol – Medium

— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) September 9, 2024

Vault – Medium

Protocol – Medium

Lowtown – Medium

Red Card – Medium

Vorkuta – Medium

Skyline – Medium

Rewind – Medium

Scud – Medium

Subsonic – Small

Payback – Small

Babylon – Small

Derelict – Small

Warhead – Strike

Pit – Strike

Gala – Strike

Stakeout – Strike

Of BO6‘s multiplayer’s 12 core launch maps, eight of them are medium-sized. The four Strike maps were built for the 2v2 Gunfight mode but can also feature 6v6 matches in the Face Off Playlist.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on October 25th.

