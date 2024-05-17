The VIZ header image for Undead Unluck featuring the two main characters
Undead Unluck Chapter 207 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Find out when the next chapter of Undead Unluck will be released.
If you’re looking for something equal parts serious and silly, then Undead Unluck may be the sleeper hit you’ve been waiting for. If you’re eager to see when Chapter 207 of Undead Unluck comes out, you’ve come to the right place.

When Does Chapter 207 Of Undead Unluck Release?

If you’re excited to see what awaits Andy and Fuuko, you’ve only got a short while before you can see what Chapter 207 brings when it releases on May 19, 2024. If you’re ready to start refreshing your app to catch this chapter as soon as it’s available, here are the times it will be ready:

  • 8:00am Pacific Time
  • 9:00am Mountain Time
  • 10:00am Central Time
  • 11:00am Eastern Time

Much like Sakamoto Days, Undead Unluck breaks a perfect chord between semi-serious and all-out hilarious at times. Make sure that you’ve caught up on the manga before this new chapter comes out — new chapters will be available to read for free, but older chapters will require a subscription to VIZ.

Does Undead Unluck Have An Anime Adaptation?

Rather watch what kind of hijinx Andy and Fuuko get into instead of reading about it? You can catch the anime adaptation of Undead Unlock exclusively on Hulu. The anime does a great job of keeping up with the madcap pace of the manga, so make sure you’re ready to laugh and be on the edge of your seat while watching it.

No matter if you’re a casual manga fan or you’ve been looking for something new to sink your teeth into, Undead Unluck is bound to be a favorite. Be sure to check it out before this new chapter goes live so you can see if it’s what you’ve been searching for.

And that’s when Chapter 207 of Undead Unluck is going to release.

Undead Unluck is available to read on VIZ.

