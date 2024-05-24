A tunnel and a surface hole in Underground War 2.0
Image via @capserg
Underground War 2.0 Codes (May 2024)

This is a classic tale of red vs. blue. Pick a side, spawn in, and have fun. With Underground War 2.0 codes, you’ll receive money and other goodies that will allow you to improve your arsenal, dig faster and better tunnels, and dominate the battlefield.

All Underground War 2.0 Codes List

Underground War 2.0 Codes (Working)

  • 166k: Use for 500$ and a Potion

Underground War 2.0 Codes (Expired)

  • 165k
  • 164k
  • 163k
  • 162k
  • 161k
  • 102k
  • 101k
  • 100k

How to Redeem Codes in Underground War 2.0

To redeem Underground War 2.0 codes, follow our easy guide below:

Underground War 2.0 How to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Underground War 2.0 on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes icon on the left side.
  3. Enter a code in the Enter code here text box.
  4. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your freebies.

If you want to play more Roblox games with free rewards, check out our War Simulator Codes and Element Battles Codes articles, too!

