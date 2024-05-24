Underground War 2.0 Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 24, 2024
This is a classic tale of red vs. blue. Pick a side, spawn in, and have fun. With Underground War 2.0 codes, you’ll receive money and other goodies that will allow you to improve your arsenal, dig faster and better tunnels, and dominate the battlefield.
All Underground War 2.0 Codes List
Underground War 2.0 Codes (Working)
- 166k: Use for 500$ and a Potion
Underground War 2.0 Codes (Expired)
How to Redeem Codes in Underground War 2.0
To redeem Underground War 2.0 codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Underground War 2.0 on Roblox.
- Press the Codes icon on the left side.
- Enter a code in the Enter code here text box.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your freebies.
