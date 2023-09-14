Unicorn Overlord Trailer Reveals Fantasy RPG from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Dev

Unicorn Overlord was revealed during today’s September 2023 Nintendo Direct as a new tactical fantasy RPG from Atlus and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim developer Vanillaware, and it’s got a release date of March 8, 2024.

Today’s gameplay trailer pulls back the curtain on the project’s stylish art and fantasy story. It also teases a gripping story filled with over 60 unique characters to meet, but make sure you don’t also miss the quick look at the delicious food that appears about halfway through the trailer. It’s also worth noting that, while it was originally announced for Nintendo Switch, Unicorn Overlord will also be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5,

“Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign in the timeless RPG Unicorn Overlord,” a description for the Vanillaware project from Nintendo says. “From the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Unicorn Overlord combines overworld exploration and an innovative battle system in the iconic Vanillaware style. Traverse the vibrant world, cultivate a grand army with over 60 distinct characters and grow your renown throughout the five nations in this epic fantasy experience. Liberate your kingdom and reclaim your destiny!”

Unicorn Overlord allows players to explore and grow their power across five nations. Look forward to planning your reign while we wait for the Atlus and Vanillaware project to launch early next year.

