Valve Says Not to Inhale Steam Deck Exhaust Fumes

By all accounts, the Steam Deck is pretty cool, especially the OLED model. One thing that is not cool, though, is when players sniff the exhaust fumes from the Steam Deck.

It has been somewhat of a meme that gamers love smelling the fumes from their Steam Decks. One sniffer decided to ask Valve if it was safe to do so and posted the company’s response on Reddit. You can view it below:

Steam Support member Sandler recommends people not inhale the aforementioned fumes. “As with all electronics, it is generally not recommended you inhale the exhaust fumes on your device,” they said. “While there are no safety concerns with general usage, directly inhaling the device’s vent fumes should be avoided. We understand that it may be a meme, but please refrain from this behavior for the safety of your health.”

Related: Steam Deck Getting OLED Model With Better Battery Life, Bigger Screen

I feel like it should go without saying but breathing in exhaust fumes is not good for your body. However, I have not experienced the sensation. I did manage to talk to a reliable source about the smell, and they had this to say, “It kinda smells like a new book but more pleasant. And the exhaust is warm, so it is satisfying to feel the warmth and also the smell.” That probably sounds like a pleasant sensation to many, so I can see why so many owners are trying out this strange fad.

It’s better to be healthy, though, so let’s all keep the Steam Deck vent fumes away from our noses. We do not need another debacle on the level of Tide Pods again.

If you are interested in other strange stories out of the gaming industry, here’s a story about how The Day Before’s studio announced its closure a week after the game’s release.