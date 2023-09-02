Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Gets New Release Window Following Delays

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has received a new release window and trailer following its indefinite delay.

On YouTube, the World of Darkness account posted a new announcement trailer for Bloodlines 2, which reveals cutscene and gameplay footage for the game alongside a release window of fall 2024. As reported by The Escapist at the time, The game has experienced significant delays since its announcement and even undergone a change in development team, with production moving from Hardsuit Labs to The Chinese Room.

Paradox Interactive’s site for Bloodlines 2 notes that between now and the end of 2023, the company will reveal all the playable cans in the game. At the start of 2024, they will provide more information on playstyles, disciplines and other mechanics, with a gameplay video to follow. The site notes details about pre-orders and the precise release date are still forthcoming, though the title is available to be wishlisted on Steam now. In terms of plot, the website notes players will be in Seattle and get to decide what direction the city will take as a war begins to breakout.

As a massive fan of the original Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, which despite its many flaws, bugs, and massive pieces of cut content, is one of those hidden gems that deserves more credit than it gets. Bloodlines 2 was a highly anticipated release for me when it was supposed to come out in 2020. It’s still a game I’m excited to play, but there’s a lot of baggage surrounding the title at this point. Still, the Vampire: The Masquerade universe is one I really enjoy, and I’m excited to see how folks react to such a dark, visceral setting.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is slated for release in fall 2024. It is not clear at this time exactly which consoles the title will be available on, though it will presumably be available on all current-gen consoles and Windows.

