Vanderpump Rules: What Happened to Schwartz & Sandy’s?

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 heavily featured Schwartz & Sandy’s, a bar opened by cast members Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. However, the lounge was notably absent during the recently concluded 11th season of the show. So, what happened to Schwartz & Sandy’s?

‘Scandoval’ Caused Problems for Schwartz & Sandy’s

Schwartz & Sandy is a cocktail lounge and restaurant located in Los Angeles, California. At the time it was opened in November 2022, Schwartz & Sandy’s was a bustling enterprise, and its connection to the Toms from Vanderpump Rules made it even more of an attraction for viewers of the Bravo reality TV series.

Unfortunately, Tom Sandoval was caught cheating on his girlfriend of eight years and Vanderpump Rules co-star Ariana Madix with another castmate, Raquel Leviss, the following year. The incident made headlines, and Sandoval found himself alienated even after publicly apologizing for the months-long affair, which came to be known as “Scandoval.”

The affair had far-reaching effects, as viewers of Vanderpump Rules directed their ire toward Sandoval and Schwartz & Sandy’s. This led to both financial and publicity problems, and with the future of the lounge in jeopardy, Sandoval’s partners elected to bar him from the business.

The Future of Schwartz & Sandy’s

Tom Sandoval appealed to the public to spare Schwartz & Sandy’s from scrutiny, acknowledging that he was solely to blame for the affair and reminding fans that Schwartz & Sandy’s had a number of employees who were all relying on their jobs. Schwartz & Sandy’s Instagram page posted something similar in March 2023, acknowledging that the scandal had negatively impacted the restaurant and its employees.

Fortunately, the restaurant appears to be bouncing back since the events of Scandoval. Earlier this year, Schwartz & Sandy’s posted pictures from a Vanderpump Rules watch party, and the restaurant is still accepting reservations on its official site.

Vanderpump Rules Seasons 1-11 are currently streaming on Peacock and the Bravo App.

