Wandering Sword Is Like a Wuxia Octopath – and Now It Has a Release Date

A new trailer for Wandering Sword, an upcoming RPG that takes inspiration form such HD-2D titles as Octopath Traveler and Live-a-Live, has revealed the game’s release date.

The trailer, which you can see below, was released by IGN as part of that outlets coverage of gamescom 2023. The footage shows off the game’s wuxia-inspired take on the recent trend of HD-2D RPGs, with battle that looks like it’s come straight from Live-a-Live. According to the trailer, the game, which is by Spiral Up and The Swordman Studio, will release on Steam on Sept. 15 of this year.

The Steam description for Wandering Sword reveals the game is a Chinese martial-arts RPG in which players take on the role of a young swordsman who nearly dies during a feud. In response, the swordsman begins training to become a great hero. There are several different trailers for the game available on that page, which show off more of the game’s combat, exploration, and other systems.

Wandering Sword is a game that definitely has me intrigued. Although I really don’t know anything about either Spiral Up or The Swordman Studio, the game is definitely right up my alley. I’ve been playing JRPGs since the ’90s, so I’ve absolutely been living for the new trend of HD-2D games. I sunk dozens of hours into Live-a-Live last year, and I play Octopath Traveler II in bursts between other titles. I’m excited to see what an independent studio can do with the style, especially when it’s taking inspiration from wuxia, a genre I’m deeply interested in.

Wandering Sword releases Sept. 15.

KEEP READING: Live A Live Review: One of the Most Unique RPGs Ever Made, Now in HD-2D