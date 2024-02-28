Category:
News
Video Games

Warzone Mobile Will Feature Cross-Progression, Release Date Revealed

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 02:03 pm
Activision confirms a delay of two weeks for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, but Resurgence Mode is coming back.

One of the premier Battle Royale games is coming to mobile devices sooner rather than later. Warzone Mobile will feature cross-progression, and the game’s release date has been revealed.

Recommended Videos

Announced by the good people at Call of Duty, Warzone Mobile will be available worldwide on March 21, 2024. And players who thought it would be a carbon copy of the actual game will be sadly mistaken, as Warzone Mobile has plenty to offer players who are looking to pull out their phone and fight some noobs.

One of the major draws will be the fact that the game offers cross-progression, meaning players can work on their Battle Pass and unlock weapons and skins for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone from their phones. Another plus is the fact that Warzone Mobile will have plenty of real players. “Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile features one of the highest live player count in any mobile FPS Battle Royale game,” the official statement said. “Test your skills in battle by surviving and dominating the frontlines against up to 120 real players in exciting Battle Royale matches.”

Related: When Will Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded Release?

And if that wasn’t enough to get gamers to free up some space on their phone, the fact that Verdansk will be one of the playable maps may just do it. Verdansk, of course, was the original Warzone map, and most of the subsequent locations have yet to capture the magic of it. Verdansk is rumored to be returning to Warzone down the line, but even if it doesn’t, its presence in Warzone Mobile will make the mobile game a must-have. Rebirth Island will also be part of the game, as well as a few multiplayer maps, including Shoot House and Shipment.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Post Tag:
Warzone
related content
Read Article First Look at The Crow Reboot Shows Off Bill Skarsgård’s Goth Abs
Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs in The Crow.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
First Look at The Crow Reboot Shows Off Bill Skarsgård’s Goth Abs
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Feb 28, 2024
Read Article A24’s I Saw the TV Glow Reveals Eerie First Trailer
I Saw the TV Glow Poster.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
A24’s I Saw the TV Glow Reveals Eerie First Trailer
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Actually, Balatro Isn’t Really Based on Poker, Says Developer
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Actually, Balatro Isn’t Really Based on Poker, Says Developer
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article First Look at The Crow Reboot Shows Off Bill Skarsgård’s Goth Abs
Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs in The Crow.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
First Look at The Crow Reboot Shows Off Bill Skarsgård’s Goth Abs
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Feb 28, 2024
Read Article A24’s I Saw the TV Glow Reveals Eerie First Trailer
I Saw the TV Glow Poster.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
A24’s I Saw the TV Glow Reveals Eerie First Trailer
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Actually, Balatro Isn’t Really Based on Poker, Says Developer
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Actually, Balatro Isn’t Really Based on Poker, Says Developer
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 28, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67