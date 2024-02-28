Warzone Mobile Will Feature Cross-Progression, Release Date Revealed

One of the premier Battle Royale games is coming to mobile devices sooner rather than later. Warzone Mobile will feature cross-progression, and the game’s release date has been revealed.

Announced by the good people at Call of Duty, Warzone Mobile will be available worldwide on March 21, 2024. And players who thought it would be a carbon copy of the actual game will be sadly mistaken, as Warzone Mobile has plenty to offer players who are looking to pull out their phone and fight some noobs.

One of the major draws will be the fact that the game offers cross-progression, meaning players can work on their Battle Pass and unlock weapons and skins for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone from their phones. Another plus is the fact that Warzone Mobile will have plenty of real players. “Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile features one of the highest live player count in any mobile FPS Battle Royale game,” the official statement said. “Test your skills in battle by surviving and dominating the frontlines against up to 120 real players in exciting Battle Royale matches.”

And if that wasn’t enough to get gamers to free up some space on their phone, the fact that Verdansk will be one of the playable maps may just do it. Verdansk, of course, was the original Warzone map, and most of the subsequent locations have yet to capture the magic of it. Verdansk is rumored to be returning to Warzone down the line, but even if it doesn’t, its presence in Warzone Mobile will make the mobile game a must-have. Rebirth Island will also be part of the game, as well as a few multiplayer maps, including Shoot House and Shipment.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.