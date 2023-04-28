What are the PC Requirements for Redfall?

Redfall charges you with freeing the titular town from the grip of vampires, slaughtering them and their assorted minions. But if you’re planning on playing it on PC you’ll need to check if your machine has enough power to run it. So here are the PC requirements for Redfall.

Here’s a List of the Minimum, Recommended, and Ultra PC Requirements for Redfall

If your PC isn’t particularly cutting edge you may well have problems running Redfall. Even the minimum specs are a little high, requiring 6GB of VRAM and 100GB SSD space. As with most other PC games there’s the slight possibility that you can run it at a lower spec but we wouldn’t risk it.

That 100GB SSD requirement, for example, suggests that the game needs to access data pretty quickly. So if you try running the game with a regular platter hard drive you could end up encountering slowdown, judder, or pauses.

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Austin haven’t stated how many frames per second these specifications will get you, or the resolution you’ll be able to run at. But you are going to need a meaty machine to get Redfall running.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 ® 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: AMD RX 580 / NVIDIA GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM

System RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 100GB SSD

Recommended Specs:

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: AMD 5700 / NVIDIA RTX 2080 / Intel ARC / 8 GB VRAM

System RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 100GB SSD

Ultra Specs:

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA RTX 3080 / 10 GB VRAM

System RAM: 32 GB

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Storage: 100GB SSD

Is it worth upgrading your PC to play Redfall? It may well be, but not just because you want to play this co-op vampire slaying game. There have been a few releases which have required higher than average PC specs. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor requires a minimum of 8GB VRAM, which is higher than Redfall’s minimum specification.

So if you’re planning on diving into the game, make sure your PC is up to spec. Otherwise, the vampires win and no one wants that. And those are Redfall’s PC requirements.