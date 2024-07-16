All Emilie Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Closing the Fontaine act in Genshin Impact, we have Emilie arriving as the final character of the 4.0 era patches, and if you have the slightest interest in her, it might be good to get enough Ascension Materials for her ahead of time.

Recommended Videos

All Talent and Ascension Materials Required for Emilie in Genshin Impact

As a 5-star Dendro Polearm character, Emilie is far from being the first one with this specific combination. However, she’s the first to have such a powerful Sub-Dps potential with the Burn reaction specifically. But she’ll need to be at maximum level to utilize them effectively, and this is everything you’ll need for it according to the official Genshin Impact Progression Calculator.

Ascension Materials

x168 Lakelight Lily

x46 Fragment of a Golden Melody

x1 Nagadus Emerald Silver

x9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment

x9 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

x18 Meshing Gear

x30 Mechanical Spur Gear

x36 Artificed Dynamic Gear

x419 Hero’s Wit

x2092530 Mora

Emilie requires drops from the Statue of Marble and Brass world boss, introduced back in 4.6 version. Bring some Geo characters to make its battle quicker if you can. As for the rest of the items, Lakelight Lily can be easily found across the Erinnyes areas of Fontaine, and there should be plenty of Meka enemies to give you as many Gears as needed for her other items.

Image via Hoyoverse

Related: All Revealed Natlan Characters in Genshin Impact (So Far)

Talent Materials

x9 Teachings of Order

x63 Guide to Order

x114 Philosophies of Order

x18 Silken Feather (Knave Weekly Boss Material)

x18 Meshing Gear

x66 Mechanical Spur Gear

x93 Artificed Dynamic Gear

x3 Crown of Insight

x4957500 Mora

Doubling down on the Gear items, you’ll also need to give her a few Order Talent Books for leveling her talents, all obtained on the Fontaine Domain Talent on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Knave, also released in 4.6, is her Weekly Boss, so I hope you’ve been farming it during the last few weeks to have enough materials by now.

Put in a few Crowns of Insight (if you want to truly maximize her Talents) and you have a complete, fully leveled character in your hands. Fortunately, Emilie’s talent and ascension materials aren’t any difficult to get, so you shouldn’t have any trouble with it.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC and Playstation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy