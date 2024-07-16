How to Increase Trust in Zenless Zone Zero

Although you need to act professionally as a Proxy, you are still allowed to get close to your agents. Zenless Zone Zero features a Trust system that lets you develop friendships and experience special events with playable characters.

Recommended Videos

How to Level up Trust In ZZZ

You can level up your Trust via two methods in Zenless Zone Zero. However, you can only get close to agents you own, and you have also encountered them during the main story. For example, I already have Lucy on my account, but I cannot trigger any Trust event since I haven’t met her yet.

Daily Chat

Screenshot by The Escapist

The easiest way to increase your Trust with an agent is by chatting with them. So far, there are four open areas that you can explore in the game, but you will usually find them in Sixth Street, Construction Zone, and Lumina Square.

You can see a grey dialogue bubble above a character’s head if there’s a daily chat event you can trigger. Unfortunately, there are a limited number of these social dialogues, so you may often encounter the same chat several times.

Generally, you want to be supportive and nice to get closer to agents. Be careful not to be rude, or you can lose some Trust points with that character.

Knock Knock

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you want to increase the Trust of a particular character in Zenless Zone Zero, the best way to do it is via the Knock Knock feature. You can access this menu via your phone and then go to the phonebook section. You can only invite one agent every in-game day, so this is a great way to quickly build up Trust.

Unlike daily chat with random locations, you can invite a character to a hangout spot. Each character usually has two options that lead to two separate social events. For example, you can invite Billy to the toy store or the arcade on Sixth Street.

All Trust Rewards in Zenless Zone Zero

Besides upgrade materials, you can get three unique rewards by leveling up your Trust with an agent in Zenless Zone Zero. You can claim these items via the Knock Knock menu and then open the agent profile.

Video Promoter

Screenshot by The Escapist

After you level up the agent’s Trust for the first time, you can unlock them as a video promoter for Random Play. I don’t believe there are any special effects or buffs from each promoter. As long as their mood is Happy, you can select any character to help your store for that day.

Hollow Zero Event

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you unlock Trust Level 2 with an agent in Zenless Zone Zero, you can encounter a special event when you explore Hollow Zero. This event will unlock one Mindscape Cinema of that character for the current round.

Personally, I’ve only encountered Anby’s special event in Hollow Zero. The Proxy and the young woman stumble on a group of Hollow Raiders trapped in this dangerous zone. After defeating the enemies, I discovered that Anby had hired these people to deal with negative reviews and spam on the Cunning Hares website.

Dynamic Wallpaper

Screenshot by The Escapist

The last Trust reward you can get in Zenless Zone Zero is a Dynamic Wallpaper. This is the animation you will encounter whenever you open the main menu. You can change your wallpaper by pressing the left stick button on your controller. Initially, you will only unlock Wise and Belle regardless of the MC you chose at the start of the game.

That’s everything you need to know on how to increase your Trust in Zenless Zone Zero. For more gaming content, you can check out our code post to claim your free Polychromes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy