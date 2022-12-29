Forspoken soon arrives on PC and PlayStation 5 (PS5). That means if you’re planning on netting one of the preorder bonuses, you’d better hurry. To make the most informed purchase, here are all the different preorder bonuses for Forspoken on PS5 and PC and where can you get them.

All the Different Physical & Digital Forspoken Preorder Bonuses at Each Retailer on PS5 and PC

If you were hoping for some massively elaborate collector’s edition to preorder like Square Enix has offered for Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy I-VI Collection, you’re out of luck. Beyond the $69.99 standard release, there is only a Digital Deluxe edition for $94.99, which on PC includes a digital mini art book, digital mini soundtrack, and prequel story DLC Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust (projected to arrive in summer 2023). On PS5, the Digital Deluxe edition includes all of that, plus a Rare Resource Kit.

Regardless of if you buy physical, digital, or digital deluxe, there are some preorder bonuses on offer, depending where you order from and which platform you go for.

On PC via Steam, Epic Game Store, or Microsoft Store, you can digitally preorder the game to receive an Elite Cloak, Spectra Combo Necklace, and Overclock Nails.

On PS5, if you preorder the physical version at Best Buy or Game UK, you receive a Special Edition SteelBook case. If you preorder the physical PS5 version at GameStop, you receive a Premium Character Card Set — three gorgeous-looking cards featuring protagonist Frey, antagonist Tanta Sila, and Cuff, Frey’s sentient bracelet. All three come with their own stands.

Lastly, if you preorder on PS5 digitally through the PlayStation Store, you’ll receive the No Limits Cloak, Symbol Combo Necklace, Trigger Happy Nails, and Crafting Starter Kit.

As for other stores, Amazon US isn’t offering any preorder bonuses right now. Amazon UK does have the Premium Character Card Set, but it’s not a preorder bonus — instead, you have to pay an extra four pounds or so to get it.

Whether you preorder for the bonuses or not, Forspoken is out January 24, 2023 on PS5 and PC, and now you know where to go and what to expect.