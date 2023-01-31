Part Sifu, part Metal Gear Solid, with a sprinkling of Yakuza elements and a dash of Astral Chain, the anticipated Soleil Studios title Wanted: Dead is slated for release on February 14, 2023. In Wanted: Dead, gamers will play as Hong Kong police Lieutenant Hannah Stone as she investigates cyberpunk environments and fights her way through robots and minions to uncover a dark corporate secret. With flashy gory combat, cute robot chefs, and a team of interesting characters, there’s already plenty to be excited about. But for those looking to preorder Wanted: Dead, you might be wondering if there are cool preorder bonuses to consider or a collector’s edition worth buying.

There Are No Preorder Bonuses for Wanted: Dead, but the Collector’s Edition Adds Lots of Cool Stuff

The standard version of the game, which retails for $59.99, does not seem to come with any preorder bonuses, regardless of where you preorder. However, for $79.99, the physical Wanted: Dead Collector’s Edition comes with plenty of cool stuff for your purchase.

The collector’s edition offers an impressive 116-page hardcover art book that charts the sketches, color schemes, and choices of the game’s art style, presented in landscape format. You also receive the official soundtrack that includes 20 synth ‘80s-style tracks. You further receive a Zombie Unit Magnet, a Wanted: Dead SteelBook case, a set of three Wanted: Dead postcards, and a limited-edition box to store all the extra contents.

While there are no genuine bonuses to be had, you can preorder the standard physical release of Wanted: Dead on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X at most retailers, including Amazon, Target, and GameStop, or you can preorder the physical Wanted: Dead Collector’s Edition from Amazon or GameStop. The game is also available digitally on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.