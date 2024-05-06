What Are the Sealed Gates in Hades 2?

Is it worth it to unseal those pesky chained-up gates? Or are you better off leaving those sealed gates shut in Hades 2? Here’s what you need to know.

Should You Unseal the Gates in Hades 2? – Answered

As you traverse the depths of Oceanus, you’ll find that once you’ve killed all the enemies, a gate you would normally be able to choose from will be sealed with a chain and lock. But what happens if you opt to unseal these gates?

Sealed gates don’t offer anything particularly special in Hades 2. It’s just a standard gate that happens to be sealed off, forcing you to make a decision – do you want the location reward that’s available by default or are you willing to fight to see what the second gate might have instead?

Because if you opt to unseal a gate in Hades 2, you’ll be forced to fight several yellow-bar enemies. This mob can be anywhere from two or three to an entire group, depending on difficulty. And while they likely won’t deal you a killing blow, in a game like Hades, where a bad encounter can mean a lost run, it can sometimes be better to err on the side of caution.

But if you feel pretty confident about your abilities and health, it can be worthwhile to unseal a gate if the one available to you feels lackluster. Maybe you’ll get the pom of power that’ll help you upgrade your next ability before Oceanus’ boss, Scylla, or get just enough gold to buy an upgrade you really want from Charon. But ultimately, what you’ll get is a gamble.

Likewise, once you’ve unlocked the second level of the dungeon, you’ll periodically come across gates on the floor with stained glass-like coloring and an eye motif set in the middle. These gates can appear at any level, in any location in the dungeon, save for the starting rooms between floors. You can descend through these gates at the cost of some of your HP for a chance to meet Primordial Chaos. Chaos offers a unique set of boons, which will require you to work against a handicap for a few encounters in exchange for a long-term benefit. And like the sealed gates in Oceanus, it can be well worth the effort.

Hades 2 Early Access is available now on PC.

