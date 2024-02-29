What Close Call Kills Are in MW3 & How to Get Them

Finishing all of your challenges in Call of Duty means you pulled off some pretty impressive feats. However, some quests in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) are easier to figure out than others. Here’s what Close Call Kills are in MW3 and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

What Are Close Call Kills in MW3?

There are a lot of different ways to eliminate opponents in MW3, and the game is very aware of that. That’s why it asks you to use different attachments or shoot from different distances when you’re on an XP grind. However, unlike other types of kills, such as Barebone Kills, which put you at a disadvantage by making you fight with no attachments, getting Close Call Kills doesn’t involve you playing with a hand tied behind your back.

Close Call Kills occur when you kill someone when you’re close to being eliminated. Of course, it’s easy to figure out when you’re close to respawning because your screen will turn red due to all of the blood being spilled. Being close to death isn’t something any MW3 player wants to experience, but there are ways to get Close Call Kills quickly to ensure you’re not fighting for your life for long.

Related: How to Unlock the HRM-9 SMG in MW3 & Warzone

How to Get Close Call Kills in MW3

Loading up Multiplayer and waiting for someone to shoot at you is one way to get Close Call Kills. However, the best way to go about it is to head to smaller maps, where the most gunfights happen. That way, you won’t have to run around the map looking for someone to fight. Using a shotgun is also helpful because it ensures you can eliminate your enemy quickly, especially if they’re using a weapon that takes several bullets to finish the job.

And that’s what Close Call Kills are in MW3 and how to get them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.