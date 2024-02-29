Category:
Guides
Video Games

What Close Call Kills Are in MW3 & How to Get Them

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 11:11 am
Call of Duty MW3. This image is part of an article about how to do a finishing move in MW3.

Finishing all of your challenges in Call of Duty means you pulled off some pretty impressive feats. However, some quests in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) are easier to figure out than others. Here’s what Close Call Kills are in MW3 and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

What Are Close Call Kills in MW3?

People shooting in the snow in Modern Warfare 3. This image is part of an article about what Close Call Kills are in MW3 and how to get them.

There are a lot of different ways to eliminate opponents in MW3, and the game is very aware of that. That’s why it asks you to use different attachments or shoot from different distances when you’re on an XP grind. However, unlike other types of kills, such as Barebone Kills, which put you at a disadvantage by making you fight with no attachments, getting Close Call Kills doesn’t involve you playing with a hand tied behind your back.

Close Call Kills occur when you kill someone when you’re close to being eliminated. Of course, it’s easy to figure out when you’re close to respawning because your screen will turn red due to all of the blood being spilled. Being close to death isn’t something any MW3 player wants to experience, but there are ways to get Close Call Kills quickly to ensure you’re not fighting for your life for long.

Related: How to Unlock the HRM-9 SMG in MW3 & Warzone

How to Get Close Call Kills in MW3

Loading up Multiplayer and waiting for someone to shoot at you is one way to get Close Call Kills. However, the best way to go about it is to head to smaller maps, where the most gunfights happen. That way, you won’t have to run around the map looking for someone to fight. Using a shotgun is also helpful because it ensures you can eliminate your enemy quickly, especially if they’re using a weapon that takes several bullets to finish the job.

And that’s what Close Call Kills are in MW3 and how to get them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
related content
Read Article Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day: Dates, Featured Pokemon, & Paid Timed Research
Charged-Up Research Day Pokemon GO March Events
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day: Dates, Featured Pokemon, & Paid Timed Research
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Where Does Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth End?
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Fight
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where Does Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth End?
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Make Goku in Infinite Craft
Goku using Kaio-Ken while in Super Saiyan Blue. This image is part of an article about how a BG3 x Dragon Ball Mod lets players go Super Saiyan.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Goku in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day: Dates, Featured Pokemon, & Paid Timed Research
Charged-Up Research Day Pokemon GO March Events
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day: Dates, Featured Pokemon, & Paid Timed Research
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Where Does Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth End?
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Fight
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where Does Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth End?
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Make Goku in Infinite Craft
Goku using Kaio-Ken while in Super Saiyan Blue. This image is part of an article about how a BG3 x Dragon Ball Mod lets players go Super Saiyan.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Goku in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 29, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67