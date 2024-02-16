Grand Theft Auto 6 arrives next year, as confirmed by its impressive trailer. But just what consoles will be GTA 6 be on? Here’s what you need to know.

What Consoles Will GTA 6 Be On?

Grand Theft Auto 5 skipped the Nintendo Switch, so it’s a given that GTA 6 isn’t landing on that platform. But with current and last-gen consoles around, which platform is this open-world game going to land on? The bad news, if you have a PS4 or Xbox One, is that it’s skipping those. GTA 6 is only coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The good news is that, going by the trailer, it looks absolutely gorgeous. So, instead of limiting themselves to old tech, Rockstar has chosen to stick with new gen and deliver something that, when it lands in 2025, should prove eye-catching.

And, given how long GTA 5 was around, you can expect GTA 6 to also turn up on the next PlayStation and Xbox and then the generation of consoles after that. And then, of course, there’s the PC.

Will GTA 6 Be on PC?

While GTA 6 is generally expected to land on PC, the trailer and the accompanying press release didn’t confirm that. Instead, GTA 6 has been confirmed for a 2025 release on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation, but there’s nothing concrete about a PC release.

GTA 5 did arrive on PC, but it was a good year and a half after the Xbox One and PlayStation 3 versions. So, while I’d be very, very surprised if it skipped PC entirely, don’t count on it dropping at the same time it does on console.

So, the answer to what consoles will be GTA 6 be on is that it’ll hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2025.