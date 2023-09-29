What the Deal Is With Thrawn’s Gold Stormtroopers in Ahsoka

Grand Admiral Thrawn’s much-anticipated return in Disney+’s Ahsoka has given Star Wars fans plenty to be excited about – and a lot of questions, not all Thrawn-related. Because, as with every villain worth his salt, Thrawn truly made an entrance, complete with a legion of Stormtroopers chanting his name. The thing about those Stormtroopers, however, is that they looked a little different than they usually do. They looked a little gold, to be exact. But what’s the deal with Thrawn’s gold Stormtroopers in Star Wars: Ahsoka?

The answer is half fact, half speculation because outside of the main Stormtrooper, who just so happens to sport a gold face where the front of his helmet should be, Captain Enoch, we don’t know all that much about the rest of the gold Stormtroopers in Ahsoka.

Who Is Captain Enoch in Ahsoka?

In the literal sense, the answer of who is inside the mask is actor Wes Chatham, better known for his role as Amos Burton in The Expanse. But who exactly is Captain Enoch, the man he plays on Ahsoka? We don’t really know, though we can speculate. The only thing the show has confirmed so far is that Enoch is the Captain of Thrawn’s guard and the commander of the Night Troopers (more on them in a moment).

That makes him essentially Thrawn’s right-hand man, and an important piece in his plans, whatever they might be. There is also speculation that he, like Marrok, might be animated by Nightsister magick. For now, the only thing certain is that the entirety of the army isn’t, as Sabine, Ezra and Ahsoka take out quite a few without any of them bursting into a cloud of green smoke.

Why Are the Gold Stormtroopers Called the Night Troopers?

As with a lot of things in Star Wars, the answer seems to be because it sounds cool. Essentially, the Night Troopers are the Stormtroopers who serve aboard the Imperial I-class Star Destroyer Chimaera under the command of Captain Enoch, aka Thrawn’s forces. The only difference between the gold and regular Stormtroopers in Ahsoka is their armor, which looks much more weathered and cracked than traditional Stormtroopers.

The cracks have been filled in with gold, with red strips of fabric seemingly used to hold the pieces together – something Star Wars fans have pointed out bears a striking resemblance to the Japanese art form of kintsugi. Presumably, these men are the same ones that comprised Thrawn’s forces when they were stranded on the planet Peridea following the Battle of Lothal in 1 BBY. If so, that means they not only have a vested interest in Thrawn’s plan to leave Peridea, but will likely be instrumental in whatever he has planned next. A villain like Thrawn – the so-called Heir to the Empire – is, after all, concerning enough by himself. But, with an army at his back, there’s no telling what he can do.

