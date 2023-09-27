Who Plays Ezra Bridger in Star Wars: Ahsoka?

At long last, Ezra Bridger has returned to Star Wars. We last saw the character in the series finale of Star Wars Rebels, which ended with Ezra trapping Grand Admiral Thrawn in his starship and transporting them both to an unknown location. That was back in 2018. The “Where did Ezra take Thrawn?” question hung over fans’ heads for five years before Dave Filoni and company brought them both back in Ahsoka. Now that we can file away that mystery, another question on many fans’ minds is, “Who plays Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka?”

Who Plays Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka Episodes 6 and 7?

The live-action version of Ezra Bridger is played by Eman Esfandi, who picks up where Taylor Gray’s voice performance left off in Rebels. Prior to being cast in Star Wars, Esfandi mainly starred in short films. Some of his early credits include FU Glory Days, A Palestinian Christmas, Death by Script, Why We Fight, and Mother of the Golds. He made his feature film debut in 2018 with the Robert Rodriguez-helmed Red 11 before appearing in projects such as the comedy Austin Weird, the disco thriller Phaedra, and King Richard. Esfandi has also dabbled in directing and producing, helming the short films Pepito and 120.

Related: Ahsoka’s Age in Every Star Wars Show

So far, Esfandi has done a great job bringing Ezra to life. We’ve only seen one full episode of him giving an actual performance (his appearance in Episode 6 was basically a cameo), but what we’ve gotten so far holds plenty of promise. It’ll be interesting to see where Filoni and Esfandi take Ezra from here.

If you’re looking for more on the show, check out our explanation of why Ahsoka’s lightsabers are now white in Star Wars, and the journey their color has taken since her introduction in The Clone Wars.