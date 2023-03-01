Endnight Games’ Sons of the Forest will have you stuffing your backpack with anything that’s not nailed down. After all, this is a survival game, and it’s best to be prepared. But you’ll also stumble across “skin pouches,” usually on the bodies of cannibals. So what do the skin pouches do in Sons of the Forest?

Skin Pouches Are Loot That Cannibal Enemies Drop in Sons of the Forest: Open Them!

Sons of the Forest’s skin pouches can’t be reused — you just open them to get items such as sticky tape. Basically, they’re a nastier version of the emergency kit you open to get your book and mini-axe.

To open them, you have to go into your inventory, find the skin pouch, and click on it (The game will tell you which button to press.) to put it in your combine area. Then you click on it again to open it, and around three different items should come out.

It’s a neat bonus for not being murdered by Sons of the Forest’s cannibals, though don’t expect to stumble across dozens of these. If you’re playing a normal difficulty, you’ll find that the drop rate is rather low. We found one skin pouch per five enemies or so, but it’s still worth picking them up and opening them.

That’s everything you need to know about what the skin pouches do in Sons of the Forest.