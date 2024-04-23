What Does Karma Do in BitLife?

You know what they say about Karma in real life, but what does it do for you in BitLife? Let’s dive in and discover why you should strive for good Karma, and what can happen if you’re too bad too often.

What Is Karma in BitLife?

Karma is a general measurement of how well you’re doing in life. By doing things that are good for yourself and others, you’ll increase your general Karma rating. If you continuously do things that are bad for yourself or others, it will tank. Much like the supposed method of how Karma works in real life, if you’re hoping for good luck to come your way, work on being a good person.

If you’ve spent most of your life in jail on a BitLife run, you’ll likely end up with bad Karma. On the flip side, if you’ve donated your time, effort, and money to others and are a part of your community, you’ll end up with good Karma.

How to Check Your Karma in BitLife

There are only two different ways to check your Karma in BitLife, and one of them isn’t pretty. You can check your current Karma by practicing Meditation, which may prompt your Karma to appear. The only other way is to die. On the Tombstone that appears after a character has passed, you’ll see if you’ve done enough to be in the green or the red for your Karma. While it’s a hidden stat, there are a variety of ways that you can influence it.

For example, if you’re aiming to rob a train, you’ll likely end your run with bad Karma. While it’s a great way to get your hands on some cash, stealing is bad. Doing anything that is considered bad in the real world will negatively affect your Karma. The same can be said about good Karma, however. Doing things that are generally considered good will help you live a long and fruitful life.

If you’re hoping to live your life on the edge of your seat in BitLife, you’ll be glad to know that you can still live a long life with bad Karma. It’ll just feel like you’re playing the game on Hard Mode instead of life being a breeze. Live long and be nice to everyone you see.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

