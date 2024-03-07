What Does Luck Do in FF7 Rebirth? Answered

There are quite a few stats to keep track of in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Most of them are pretty self-explanatory, but there’s just one that feels like a bit of an enigma. Here’s everything you need to know about the Luck stat in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Luck Stat Explained

As the name might suggest, the Luck stat in FF7 Rebirth determines how lucky you are. There are a few things in combat that feel completely chance-based, such as landing critical hits, and that’s where Luck comes into play. Here are the tangible effects of the Luck stat in FF7 Rebirth:

Increases chances of landing a critical hit in combat

Increases success rate of the Steal or Mug command in combat

Increases success rate of the Morph command in combat

If you want to create a build that’s centered around landing reliable critical hits, you’re going to want to make sure that your Luck stat is as high as possible. Similarly, if you want to Morph and Steal a lot and get most of your items that way, Luck will also help with that.

How to Increase Luck in FF7 Rebirth

So now that we’ve gone over exactly what this enigmatic stat does in FF7 Rebirth, let’s talk about how you can increase it. Like all the other stats in the game, your Luck stat will also go up naturally as your characters level up. But if you want to boost the stat a bit more, you’ll need to equip the Luck Up Materia.

FF7 Rebirth Luck Up Materia Location

To get the Luck Up Materia, you’ll need to purchase it from the vending machines found at rest stops. They’ll start going on sale from chapter 4 onwards. We’ve also listed all its effects down below, as you level up the Materia:

Materia Level Effect 1-star Increases Luck by 10%. 2-star Increases Luck by 20%. 3-star Increases Luck by 30%. 4-star Increases Luck by 40%. 5-star Increases Luck by 50%.

Similar to the rest of the Materia orbs in the game, you’ll need to level up the Luck Up Materia with AP, which you can get just by taking part in combat. Once you level it up all the way, you can boost your Luck stat by a whopping 50%, which is certainly nothing to scoff at.

And that’s everything you need to know about how Luck works in FF7 Rebirth.