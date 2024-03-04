How To Level Up Fast in FF7 Rebirth

Level grinding isn’t new, especially to those who have been playing Final Fantasy games since the beginning. The process returns in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth if you want to get ahead of bosses, but you can speed up the path to a higher level with the following tips.

How fast you will be able to level up in FF7 Rebirth depends on what difficulty setting you are playing. It will be much faster to reach the max level on easy mode, as it lets players gain EXP more easily. However, no matter what difficulty the game is set to, how to level up quickly will be the same. There are a few ways that players can level up fast and, thankfully, most come with some reward bonuses when completed.

Completing Side Quests

FF7 Rebirth has many side quests in each region of the map. Besides adding depth to the story and giving rewards, completing these quests provides big bursts of EXP. Following a quest line will often lead to smaller fights or mini bosses that will add the EXP gained to the total, and when the entire quest is complete, you will receive a big chunk of EXP. Working through these quests will also open up the map and lead to other discoveries that will give players more options to gain EXP and other rewards.

Completing Fiend Sightings & World Intel for Chadley

Chadley is back and has even more things for you to do now that he is no longer stuck in Midgar. Chadley has a giant list of tasks to complete, including scanning Mako Lifesprings, activating towers, and defeating specific Fiends. Completing these tasks will give players an EXP boost. Defeating Fiends on Chadley’s list will give players the most EXP. These challenges have specific parameters that players will have to meet to complete them in their entirety. You can try these challenges multiple times, with each attempt granting EXP.

Completing Combat Simulator Challanges

Completing tasks for Chadley will, in turn, open up more challenges in the Combat Simulator he has created. Players can also assess enemies in the different regions to unlock more challenges. Working your way through each challenge will grant EXP along with new skills and Materia. The Combat Simulator also contains summon challenges. You can unlock these by finding the shrines within the various regions. Once unlocked, and if you find more shines for a specific summon, you will be able to adjust the difficulty setting on the summon fight to obtain the summon. Completing these will also grant EXP.

Using the EXP Up Materia

Equipping the EXP Up Materia to a character will double their EXP gain. Take advantage of this by having it equipped while working on one of the previous mentioned tasks to level up that character even faster.

