Should You Choose Active or Classic Combat in FF7 Rebirth?

When you begin your adventure in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, you’ll choose between two combat styles: active or classic. While the game provides a brief description of each, it’s still difficult to know which to choose, so in this article, we’re diving into whether you should choose the active or classic combat mode in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

What is the Classic Combat Style in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Screenshot by The Escapist

In the classic combat style in FF7 Rebirth, “actions are performed automatically.” The gameplay menu suggests this option is best suited to players who want to focus on commands. Your active character will slowly attack on their own even if you’re not pressing any buttons on your controller. This means you’ll be able to open up the command menu to set up your ally actions without leaving your player character idle.

What is the Active Combat Style in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

The active combat style in FF7 Rebirth is described as being suited to “those who want to have complete control over their actions in combat.” In other words, your active character won’t do anything unless you’re pressing buttons, which means they’ll stand idle if you head into the commands menu to set up actions for other party members.

Can You Change Your Combat Style During Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Yes, you can switch your combat style in FF7 Rebirth. Combat style is one of the gameplay options located in the gameplay menu and can be adjusted during your game. That means you’re not stuck with your initial decision at the start of the game, which is a relief for those who aren’t totally sure which style they’ll prefer.

To change your combat style in FF7 Rebirth, open up the main menu. This option isn’t available during combat, so you’ll need to finish your current fight before you can switch styles.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The next step is a bit confusing because there’s also a “combat settings” section, but this is more for adjusting what each button on your controller does for each party member, not changing the combat style. So, you actually want to scroll down to “system.”

Screenshot by The Escapist

From there, click on “options” and then select the first option, “gameplay.” Here, you’ll be able to adjust a variety of gameplay settings, including your combat style. Simply click on the combat style section to toggle between classic combat and active combat. You can also change your difficulty settings for FF7 Rebirth from this menu, if you find you’re struggling with the current mode.

Should You Choose Active or Classic Combat in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Which combat style you’ll enjoy most in FF7 Rebirth depends on your play style. So let’s take a look at whether active or classic combat works for how you prefer to engage.

If you’re a button masher like me who enjoys the haptic feedback of swinging a big sword or throwing Tifa’s quick punches, the active style will probably work best for you. Honestly, when I play with classic combat I spend so much time hitting buttons that I don’t even give my active fighter a chance to do anything on their own.

On the other hand, if you like to think big picture and use strategic commands to ensure that you’re getting the most out of your entire party, classic combat is probably the better fit. That way, you don’t have to worry about hitting the buttons to make your main character attack and can hop in and out of the commands menu without fear.

If you’re looking for more, check out our 100% completion checklist for the Grasslands Region of FF7 Rebirth.