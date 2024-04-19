What Episode Does Luffy Beat Kaido In One Piece? Answered

The Wano arc in One Piece was arguably one of the most iconic arcs manga-ka Eiichiro Oda has delivered to fans. One of the most hyped parts of the arc was the final match between Luffy and Kaido, but when does that happen in the One Piece anime?

The Wano arc slowly leads up to the final fight between Kaido and Luffy. This fight itself is no quick takedown, either. It’s a giant rollercoaster with everything at stake. It’s Luffy’s toughest fight yet, and it brings out a side to him that has made fans lose their minds. So, what episode does this all happen and how long will fans catching up have to wait to see the end?

When Does Luffy Beat Kaido in One Piece?

Image via Toei Animation

Luffy beats Kaido in episode 1077 of One Piece, which is titled “The Curtain Falls! The Winner, Straw Hat Luffy!” The entire fight spans episodes 1015 to 1077, making it a long fight with a lot of other important fights and events thrown in the mix. But the whole thing is worth watching for the last eight episodes, which include one of the goofiest and overpowered abilities the world of anime has ever seen.

This fight introduces Gear 5, Luffy’s awakened version of his devil fruit. Gear 5 embodies the Sun God, Nika and the best way to describe it is Loony Tunes meets anime. The reveal in the manga made the fandom super excited to see it animated. A year later, it came to animated screens, and it did not disappoint. The last part of the fight with Kaido was wild, to say the least. It certainly had some of the best animations in the series.

For those who want to watch Kaido go down to Luffy with the might of Gear 5, fans can watch the entirety of One Piece on Crunchyroll. Netflix is also slowly adding the entirety of the series to its library. So far, Netflix has up to episode 516, which is the end of the Marineford arc. However, the streaming site has started to release the most recent episodes, starting with the newest arc in Egghead.

