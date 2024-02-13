One of the most highly anticipated entries in the MCU is Deadpool 3, which sees Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine. However, the movie’s trailer reveals he’s not the only character from Fox’s original X-Men trilogy set to appear. So, what happened to Deadpool 3‘s Pyro in the X-Men movies?

What Happened to Deadpool 3’s Pyro in the X-Men Movies?

Nobody should be shamed for forgetting about Aaron Stanford’s John Allerdyce. The fire-controlling mutant Pyro appeared in the first three Fox X-Men movies, but he wasn’t as important as characters like Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, or even Rogue. However, with Pyro returning in Deadpool & Wolverine, a refresher on what he got up to all those years ago will be helpful.

Pyro has a very small role in 2000’s X-Men, and while he isn’t played by Stanford yet, he kicks off his rivalry with Iceman, as they’re both trying to impress the new girl in school, Rogue. That thread gets picked up in X2: X-Men United, where Stanford plays the new-and-improved Pyro, who joins Rogue, Iceman, and Wolverine as they try to escape William Stryker’s forces.

It’s clear very early in the film that Pyro doesn’t like hiding his powers from humans. Pacifism is, of course, the way at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, but when police arrive and attempt to arrest the group of mutants, Pyro loses control and attacks. While they’re able to escape, Pyro picks a side in the debate and joins Magneto’s Brotherhood shortly after.

Pyro’s still with the group when X-Men: The Last Stand starts, being present on the frontlines as the Brotherhood fights against the release of a mutant “cure.” Despite their being bigger fish to fry, however, Pyro and Iceman still find time to belittle one another, and the conflict culminates in a battle that sees Iceman finally beat his rival.

Of course, the X-Men win the day in The Last Stand, and it’s unclear what becomes of Pyro after his defeat. An Easter egg in the Rogue Cut of X-Men: Days of Future Past that shows his iconic lighter alongside the belongings of other fallen mutants appears to tease that he joined the resistance at some point. That doesn’t mean much, however, since there’s no confirmation that the Rogue Cut is canon to Fox’s universe.

And that’s what happened to Deadpool 3‘s Pyro in the X-Men movies.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26, 2024.