Star Wars‘ Padmé Amidala wasn’t entirely on her own as she went from being Queen of Naboo to Galactic Senator; she also had her handmaidens to support her. But just what happened to Padmé Amidala’s handmaidens in Star Wars?

What Happened to Padmé Amidala Handmaidens in Star Wars?

The short answer is that most of Padmé Amidala’s handmaidens ended up fighting against Darth Vader as a group known as the Amidalans. She wasn’t given official handmaidens as a senator, but she selected a few to assist her.

Their fates weren’t all featured in the prequel trilogy, but various Star Wars comics, books, and so on have explained what ultimately befell them.

Sabé (The Phantom Menace)

Sabé, played by Keira Knightley, is the handmaiden who masquerades as the queen in The Phantom Menace, while Amidala herself is disguised as a handmaiden. She doesn’t appear in any further movies, but Marvel’s Star Wars comics reveal she found a resistance group, the Amidalans. The group is seeking vengeance upon Darth Vader for killing their former mistress.

Despite this, she briefly allies herself with Darth Vader, knowing his identity and believing there is still good in him, but she leaves him after he flings her into an ocean. Her latest appearance in the comics has her looking for Luke Skywalker.

Rabé (The Phantom Menace)

Rabé, played by Christina de Silva, didn’t accompany Amidala beyond her rule as Queen. She ended up changing her name to Rabé Tonsort and went on to study music (via StarWars.com). She eventually joined Sabe’s Amidalans and is currently alive in Marvel’s comics.

Saché and Yané (The Phantom Menace)

Saché, played by Sofia Coppola, and Yane, played by Candice Orwell, were another two of Amidala’s Phantom Menace handmaidens, with the former being the one who was tortured by the Trade Federation. The pair fell in love and married and joined the Amidalans together. They survived their encounter with Darth Vader and presumably went back to their children.

Cordé (Attack of the Clones)

Cordé, played by Veronica Segura, was the handmaiden who acted as a decoy for Amidala at the beginning of Attack of the Clones. She was killed when Amidala’s ship was blown up on its landing pad.

Dormé (Attack of the Clones)

Dormé is another former handmaiden who joined the Amidalans and is still alive in the current comic run. Played by Rose Byrne in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, she initially joined Amidala when she came to the Senate.

Versé (Attack of the Clones)

Versé had the briefest of appearances in Attack of the Clones but was fleshed out in the novel Queen’s Shadow, with her appearance modeled on a tour guide that author EK Johnston once had. She was also killed in the explosion at the beginning of Attack of the Clones (StarWars.com).

Eirtaé (The Phantom Menace)

Eirtaé (Friday “Liz” Wilson) pursued a career as an artist but joined the Amidalans (and still lives) after the rise of Palpatine’s Empire.

Amidala also had other handmaidens, introduced across books, comics, and various animated shows. Here’s what happened to them:

Moteé (Revenge of the Sith)

This handmaiden, played by Kristy Wright, had a brief appearance in Revenge of the Sith, but her fate hasn’t been explored beyond that movie. It’s possible she was one of the unnamed Amidalans killed in the Darth Vader comic, but that’s not been confirmed.

There were a few other handmaidens introduced outside the movies. Here’s how they fared:

Teckla Minnau (The Clone Wars): Lilled after completing a secret mission for Amidala.

Duja (Thrawn: Alliances): Killed while investigating a Separatist factory.

Karté (Forces of Destiny): Copied by a clawdite bounty hunter, so the original is presumably dead (via StarWars.com).

Ellé (Revenge of the Sith novel): Like Moteé, she could be alive or one of the unnamed Amidalans killed in the Darth Vader comic.

And that’s what happened to Padmé Amidala’s handmaidens in Star Wars.

