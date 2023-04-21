What Happened To The “Good” Borg in Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard?

This article contains some spoilers for the second and third seasons of Star Trek: Picard in its discussion of what happened to the “good” Borg in Season 3 of the show.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 ends with the Borg turning over a new leaf, with a very different queen in charge. It’s an interesting storytelling choice — and a smart one, given that the Borg have lost much of their menace. However, there’s no sign of them in Season 3, so what happened to the “Good” Borg in Star Trek: Picard?

Where Are Picard’s “Good” Borg and Their Cooperative Hive?

If you were a fan of the new Borg queen, who saved billions of lives in Season 2 of Picard, we’ve got bad news for you. They’re absolutely nowhere to be seen, and the queen (half old Queen, half Agnes Jurati) is completely absent from the show.

They are mentioned in Season 3 by Captain Shaw, who briefly refers to them as “that weird shit on the Stargazer.” However, that was only to contrast them with the “proper” Borg, and they’re never, ever mentioned again.

Picard co-showrunner Terry Matalas stated that they were a splinter faction and that one draft of the script referred to them as “The Jurati.” And Alison Pill, who played Agnes Jurati/The New Queen, stated earlier this year that she wasn’t involved in Season 3 of Picard.

In theory, Jurati’s faction are still guarding the trans-warp conduit that opened at the end of Season 2. But after Star Trek: Picard Season 3’s full-on nostalgia trip, we’re doubtful they’ll reappear. Maybe they’ll crop up in a comic or other transmedia spin-off, but we’ll be seriously surprised to see them on the small screen.

What Happened With Star Trek: Picard Season 2’s Transwarp Conduit?

Apart from the new Borg, Picard Season 2 also introduced a potential new menace in the shape of whoever opened that space corridor. If it wasn’t for Jurati’s Borg, the whole system would have been annihilated. Was this a deliberate attack or did whoever opened it just miscalculate?

The New Queen refers to it as “a piece of the puzzle whose final image is unclear.” Unfortunately, Picard Season 3 takes those puzzle pieces and yeets them out of the airlock. Like Jurati’s Borg, this particular plotline is also discarded.

The good news is that, with the events of Picard Season 3, Jurati’s Borg don’t have to worry about the “main” Borg Queen taking them on. Sure, Jurati had 400 years to gather new, willing Borg, but the Borg Queen can recruit drones in seconds.

As far as Agnes Jurati’s “Good” Borg go, Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard basically ignores them.