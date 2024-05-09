What Happened to Zagreus in Hades 2? Answered

With the release of Hades 2 and the introduction of newcomer Melinoe, fans of the first game might be wondering just what happened to Zagreus. Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Is Zagreus in Hades 2?

First, let me offer you some reassurance. Your boy Zagreus isn’t dead in Hades 2, though he’s not exactly in the best shape either.

As you make your way through Hades 2 and try to get to the Underworld, you’ll eventually run into Hades himself. This will likely happen in the final biome, right before you get to Chronos. After your first encounter with Hades, you’ll have a chance of triggering a flashback sequence when you die and respawn back at the Crossroads.

The flashback sequence will allow you to play as Hades as you roam about the Underworld to see that all of its denizens have been frozen in place. This includes Zagreus himself, who is unable to move at all. So the good news is that Zagreus isn’t dead in Hades 2 at least. The bad news is that he’s trapped, along with all his friends and family, and it’s up to Melinoe to find a way to free him from Chronos.

Is Zagreus Playable in Hades 2?

As to whether Zagreus is actually a playable character in Hades 2, that remains to be seen. We won’t hold our breath, considering that we only had one playable character in the first game. That being said, the sequel is still in early access and does seem to be a lot more ambitious than its predecessor, so we wouldn’t be surprised if that turned out to be the case.

For now, Zagreus is not playable, but we’ll keep you posted if anything changes.

Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get all weapons and how to get Death Defiance.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more