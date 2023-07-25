Pikmin 4’s creatures are willing to help, to the point of having little sense of self-preservation. You can throw them at a monster they’ve little hope of defeating and they’ll still take it on. So what happens when your mismanagement costs them their little lives? If you’re curious as to what happens if all your Pikmin die in Pikmin 4, here’s the answer.

What Happens When All Your Pikmin Die in Pikmin 4

The Onion typically contains more Pikmin than you can have with you, since there’s a limit on how many of the little creatures you can lead. So if you take 20 Red Pikmin with you, and they get killed, you’ll get a terse message from your commander. You can then go back to the Onion and pick up some more.

At least, that’s what happens when you’re above ground. If you’re below ground, you’ll have to go back up, though the game won’t force you to exit the caves. So, you head off and get some more. But what if you run out of Pikmin in the Onion?

If the Onion runs out of one type of Pikmin, you’ll get a cutscene with the words “All Pikmin Lost.” You’ll then be given the chance to either rewind time or continue. If you continue, the Onion will spit out one Pikmin seed. You can then pull up that Pikmin and use it to gather Pikmin pellets and so on, to build up your Pikmin population.

And that’s it. Your captain will be angry with you, and the game will heavily suggest you rewind time. But it doesn’t force you to restart the level, so it’s not game over. So that’s the full answer to what happens if all your Pikmin die in Pikmin 4.

