What Honor Means in Granblue Fantasy Relink

With so many little random systems and jargon to get to grips with in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you’d be forgiven for wanting to look for a bit of help with some of them. Here’s what you need to know about Honor in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

How Honor Is Calculated in Granblue Fantasy Relink

As you’ve been completing quests in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you’ve probably noticed that a character gets crowned MVP at the end of each one. The victory screen also indicates how many Honors each character receives, and this is what ultimately determines the MVP of that quest.

Now the big question is, how exactly does Honor get calculated?

The first thing to understand is that there is a cap on how many Honors the entire party can receive in a quest, as the amount of Honors is based on the boss’s HP. For instance, a high level boss with a ton of HP will likely reward you with high Honors across the board. So with that in mind, a large factor of consideration in who gets the highest Honors is who managed to deal the most damage to the boss.

That being said, there are other things to consider, especially since not every character in Granblue Fantasy Relink specializes in DPS output:

Buffing allies

Debuffing the boss

Clearing optional objectives

Getting a fast clear time

The last two points only apply to solo players. When you’re playing offline, chances are good that you can probably get max Honors, especially if you’ve only been upgrading your main character’s gear and focusing on their skill nodes. However, you can get even more Honors by knocking out the optional objectives as well.

Most quests come with extra objectives like beating the boss a certain way, or preventing the boss from using a certain skill. Being able to clear the quest within a stipulated time limit will also add to that.

Do You Get Anything for Being MVP?

The Honor and MVP system is really just there to give you an idea of your own individual performance in a quest, as well as an overview of how your team did overall. If you were the quest MVP, that means you contributed the most to the quest clear and you should have the highest Honors in the party.

Additionally, viewing everyone’s Honors also gives you a good sense of how everyone else did, and if they’re underperforming. This usually doesn’t matter when playing solo, but if you’re playing online, it can be a good gauge for you to see if you’re underperforming or on par.

That’s everything you need to know about the Honor system in Granblue Fantasy Relink.