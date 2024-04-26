What Is a Melee Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2?

Whether you’re challenge chasing or you just like some close-quarters fights, sometimes you need a melee weapon in Fortnite. This guide will cover what counts as a melee weapon in Chapter 5, Season 2, and how you can get one.

What Is a Melee Weapon in Fortnite?

Your pickaxe and weapons like the Chains of Hades count as melee weapons. Any kind of Fortnite item that is held in your hand and deals damage after you swing at an opponent will count as a melee weapon. Other weapons in the past that would have fallen under this umbrella were the Lightsaber and the Grappling Hook from the start of Chapter 5. Those aren’t the only other options because Fortnite has had a ton of them across years of new seasons.

In Chapter 5, Season 2, there are only two different melee weapons. The most obvious is pickaxe, and it’s something every player has. However, it only deals small amounts of damage per hit, and you need to be super close to opponents. Finding the Chains of Hades is another option for double the damage and far more range on each swing. The only issue is that they are impossible to find while the Avatar: Elements event is live. They should make a return toward the end of the Chapter.

Other options in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2, like firebending, do not count as a melee weapon. A golden rule to follow is whether the item you’re using is a projectile or not. If it can deal damage after leaving your hand, then it won’t count as a melee in Fortnite. On the other side of that coin, it could stretch across the map, and as long as it’s connected to your own arm and momentum, it should count as melee damage. But the pickaxe is always there if you need it.

And that’s what a melee weapon is in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.

