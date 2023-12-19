Week 15 was a massive one for both the Seattle Seahawks and safety Julian Love. So, what is Julian Love’s overall rating in Madden 24?

What Is Julian Love’s Overall Rating in Madden 24?

Drafted in the fourth round in 2019 by the New York Giants, it’s safe to say that Julian Love outplayed his draft position. He wasn’t a star during his time with the Giants, but he made enough plays to be considered a competent player. Unfortunately, after making the playoffs and beating the Vikings in the Wild Card round in 2022, the Giants lost to the Eagles in the Divisional and, a couple of months later, let Love walk in free agency.

Love would sign a two-year deal with the Seahawks, who were coming off a surprise playoff season of their own. Things started out well, with the team earning a 6-3 record through 10 weeks. However, the Seahawks would lose four straight going into their MNF matchup against the defending NFC champions. They took Philly’s best shot, but Love made sure it was the Seahawks that would win the day.

Picking off Jalen Hurts twice in the fourth quarter, Love’s second interception secured the win after Drew Lock hit rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the lead moments earlier. But making huge plays on MNF doesn’t always secure a good Madden rating – just ask Tommy DeVito.

Currently, Love is a 79 overall in Madden 24. That’s not great, but he’s still a young player and has plenty of room to grow. And for those looking for another silver lining, Love has 91 speed and 90 acceleration, which is solid for a safety.

Of course, with Love’s big performance on MNF, he could be looking at an overall boost. It’s hard to say which attributes will be upgraded, but his 73 catching would be a good place to start.