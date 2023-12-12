Tommy Cutlets is on another level right now, winning yet another game for the New York Giants. So, what is Tommy DeVito’s overall rating in Madden 24?

What Is Tommy DeVito’s Overall Rating in Madden 24?

An undrafted rookie out of Illinois, Tommy DeVito was thrown into the deep end after injuries to the first two quarterbacks on the Giants’ depth chart, Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. However, DeVito has shown that he belongs after beating the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots in back-to-back games.

That’s why, when the Giants hosted the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, there was a sense of optimism. Maybe the Giants had something in the kid, and he could rip off a few more wins to save what’s been a disastrous season. And, boy, did he deliver. DeVito completed 81% of his passes against the Packers and added 71 yards rushing to pull off the upset and beat his playoff-hopeful opponent.

But has the team working on Madden 24 been paying attention to DeVito’s meteoric rise? Well, the answer is complicated. Currently, DeVito boasts a less-than-stellar 59 overall rating in Madden 24. He does have a respectable 83 throw power, but that will only get him so far. Those ratings are sure to change, but as it stands, Giants fans will have a hard time building a franchise around Tommy Cutlets.

It can take a while for Madden 24 to update its player ratings, and even a few great games won’t shoot DeVito to the top of the depth chart. However, if the rookie continues to play at this level, he will surely secure a higher overall in next year’s version of the game and be a viable option for any franchise.

