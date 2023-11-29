What Is Shaq Leonard’s Overall in Madden 24?

Shaq Leonard was once a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. However, a lot can change in a few years, as he was recently cut by the Indianapolis Colts. So, what is Shaq Leonard’s current overall in Madden 24?

Shaq Leonard’s Overall in Madden 24

Formerly known as “Darius,” Leonard took the league by storm after being drafted in the second round in 2018, and his Madden ratings backed that up. After his rookie season, Leonard started his second year as an 84 overall in Madden 20. He would continue to trend up, and by the time Madden 23 hit shelves, he was up to a 90 overall, the fifth-best linebacker rating in the game. However, just like in real life, things have changed for Leonard in the video game world.

As of writing, Leonard currently sits at a 77 overall, the lowest it’s been since his rookie year. That likely stems from the fact that Leonard has seen his playing time cut down, making his chances for overall improvement slim.

Despite signing a five-year deal worth $99.25 million in late 2021, Leonard has struggled after undergoing two back surgeries in 2022. That led the Colts to have to choose between cutting him or keeping him inactive for the rest of the season. They did right by their All-Pro linebacker, however, giving him the chance to sign with another team.

Per ESPN, Leonard is set to visit with the Philadelphia Eagles after visiting the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the week. That means there’s still a chance that Leonard’s Madden 24 overall can increase before the end of the season. And playing on one of those contenders means he will likely have chances to make plays in the playoffs and secure a solid overall in Madden 25.