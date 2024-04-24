An emoji with Dollar Signs for eyes and a dollar sign on it's tongue on an orange background with the BitLife logo beneath it.
What is the Highest Paying Job in BitLife?

Cash rules everything around me.
If you’re hoping to roll in the dough in, you need to put in the work. That’s true in both life and BitLife, so if you’re wondering what the highest paying job in this life simulator is, and if other jobs could pay more in the end, here’s the answer.

What Are The Highest Paying Jobs in BitLife

This is technically a loaded question when you think about it since there are a variety of answers. If you’re not looking to purchase any of the add-ons for BitLife, then you’ll find that there is only one option.

In the standard version of BitLife, you’re going to want to become a Brain Surgeon, as it’s the highest paying base job available. However, if you’ve purchased any of the job packs or the Boss Mode pack, you’ll find that some jobs pay more.

Other jobs that pay more include an Actor, Musician, or even an Author. You’ll need to spend real-life money to unlock those, however. If you don’t feel like working a day in your life, you can always hope that you’re born into royalty in your next life or marry into money.

How Can I Make Even More Money in BitLife

If you’re not satisfied with making millions by being a Brain Surgeon, you could always turn to a life of crime on your days off. The fastest way in the game to make some extra cash is by robbing trains, and it’s rather easy to do once you learn how to do it. You can also take on extra work on the side, or try your hand at some more… lustful offerings in the adult entertainment world.

Both of those offers are surprisingly lucrative in BitLife, so you can always change your course at any time and see what other types of work are out there for you. No matter what, at the end of the day, the only person who can make the perfect BitLife run is you.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

